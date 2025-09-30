Strategy Inc Increases Dividend Rate for Preferred Stock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On September 30, 2025, Strategy Inc announced an increase in the annual dividend rate for its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock from 10.00% to 10.25%, effective from October 1, 2025. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.854166667 per share for the month ending October 31, 2025, reflecting the new annual rate. This adjustment signifies a strategic financial decision aimed at enhancing shareholder value and potentially improving the company’s market position.

Spark’s Take on MSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSTR is a Neutral.

Strategy’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and bearish technical indicators. While the earnings call provided positive guidance and highlighted strong Bitcoin holdings, the company’s high leverage and cash flow issues remain critical risks. The valuation suggests potential overvaluation, further impacting the score.

More about Strategy

Average Trading Volume: 11,713,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $92.56B

