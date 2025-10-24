Strategic Minerals Boosts Cobre Sales and Advances Redmoor Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Strategic Minerals ( (GB:SML) ) just unveiled an update.

Strategic Minerals plc reported a 42.4% increase in Q3 2025 ore sales at its Cobre operation, generating $1.08 million in revenue, which supports its accelerated development program at the Redmoor project in Cornwall. The Redmoor project has shown significant progress with high-grade tungsten results, attracting market interest and positioning it as a leading undeveloped tungsten resource in Europe. The company is enhancing its exploration and development focus, with ongoing drilling and analysis reinforcing the project’s potential for resource growth and economic advancement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SML) stock is a Hold with a £1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Strategic Minerals stock, see the GB:SML Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SML Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SML is a Neutral.

Strategic Minerals’ stock score is primarily driven by its strong financial recovery in 2024 and positive technical indicators, despite being overbought. The high P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield are notable valuation concerns.

More about Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals plc is an AIM-quoted minerals company engaged in the exploration and production of strategic projects in the UK, USA, and Australia. It owns Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK, and operates the Cobre magnetite project in New Mexico, USA, providing a sustainable revenue stream.

Average Trading Volume: 26,968,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £21.61M

