Strategic Energy Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

An announcement from Strategic Energy Resources Limited ( (AU:SER) ) is now available.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Anthony McIntosh, involving the acquisition and disposal of various securities. The changes include the acquisition of 5,900,000 fully paid ordinary shares and the disposal of 6,000,000 unlisted options across different expiration dates. This adjustment in holdings reflects a strategic realignment of the director’s investment portfolio within the company.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.2M

