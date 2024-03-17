Strategic Alliances: Navigating the Risks and Rewards for Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. (VRNOF) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Verano Holdings Corp.’s reliance on joint ventures and strategic alliances introduces a range of potential risks that could materially impact its operations. The lack of full control over these partnerships may lead to disagreements on distributions, deadlock in decision-making, or disputes requiring costly resolution methods. Furthermore, there’s the possibility of financial instability of partners, misaligned interests, or actions detrimental to Verano’s objectives. These factors, coupled with potential challenges in exiting arrangements, pose significant threats to the company’s financial health and operational success.

