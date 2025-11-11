Strata Critical Medical Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. ( (SRTA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blade Air Mobility, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Strata Critical Medical, Inc. is a U.S.-based company specializing in time-critical logistics and medical services, primarily serving the healthcare industry with a focus on air transport and surgical services for transplant hospitals and organ procurement organizations.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Strata Critical Medical announced a significant revenue increase of 36.7% year-over-year, reaching $49.3 million. The company also highlighted its strategic moves, including the divestiture of its Passenger business and the acquisition of Keystone Perfusion, aiming to strengthen its position in the transplant industry.

Key financial metrics from the report include a notable rise in Adjusted EBITDA by 6,189.6% to $4.2 million, driven by strong performance in Air and Ground Logistics and Organ Placement Services. Despite a net loss increase to $9.7 million, the company’s Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA surged by 93.5% to $7.6 million, reflecting improved profitability and operational efficiencies.

Looking ahead, Strata has raised its 2025 revenue guidance to $185-195 million and reaffirmed its Adjusted EBITDA range, signaling confidence in its strategic direction and market opportunities. The company plans to introduce 2026 guidance and medium-term financial targets at its upcoming Investor Day.

Overall, Strata Critical Medical is poised for growth, leveraging its recent acquisitions and strategic realignments to enhance its service offerings and capture a larger share of the transplant logistics market.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue