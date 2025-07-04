Straits Trading Completes ESR Group Privatization, Alters Investment Portfolio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Straits Trading Co. Ltd. ( (SG:S20) ).

Straits Trading Co. Ltd. announced the completion of the proposed privatization of ESR Group Limited, resulting in the company ceasing to hold any interest in ESR as of July 3, 2025. This transaction significantly reduced the aggregate cost of the Group’s investments in quoted securities from S$844.8 million to S$117.5 million, and the market value from S$419.4 million to S$64.7 million, impacting the company’s investment portfolio and financial positioning.

More about Straits Trading Co. Ltd.

Straits Trading Co. Ltd. operates in the investment and real estate industry, focusing on managing a diverse portfolio of assets, including quoted securities and real estate investments. The company is known for its strategic investments and asset management services, catering to a wide range of stakeholders in the financial and property sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 99,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$743.2M

