Storskogen to Present Q2 2025 Interim Report

The latest update is out from Storskogen Group AB Class B ( ($SE:STOR.B) ).

Storskogen Group AB Class B has announced that it will release its interim report for the second quarter of 2025 on August 12, 2025. The company’s CEO and CFO will conduct a presentation followed by a Q&A session to discuss the report’s details. This event will be accessible via webcast and telephone conference, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with the company’s leadership.

More about Storskogen Group AB Class B

Storskogen is an international group that operates across trade, industry, and services. The company focuses on acquiring and developing leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries, with a long-term ownership approach. Storskogen employs approximately 11,000 people and generates net sales of SEK 34 billion. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 4,104,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK18.87B

