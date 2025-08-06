Storskogen Acquires Swiss Digital Healthcare Firm LEP AG

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Storskogen Group AB Class B ( ($SE:STOR.B) ) has shared an update.

Storskogen Group AB has acquired LEP AG, a Swiss company specializing in digital healthcare documentation solutions, as part of its strategy to invest in sectors with solid long-term growth and lower economic sensitivity. This acquisition is expected to enhance Storskogen’s presence in the digital healthcare sector, leveraging LEP’s market-leading position in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. LEP’s existing management will remain in place to continue its strategic development, and the acquisition is projected to have a marginally positive impact on Storskogen’s earnings and EBITA margin.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:STOR.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Storskogen Group AB Class B stock, see the SE:STOR.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Storskogen Group AB Class B

Storskogen is an international group of businesses operating across trade, industry, and services. The company focuses on acquiring and developing leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries, with a long-term ownership horizon. It employs approximately 11,000 people and generates net sales of SEK 34 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 3,520,088

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK19.23B

