Stora Enso OYJ Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Amid Market Challenges

Stora Enso OYJ ( (SEOAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stora Enso OYJ presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Stora Enso OYJ is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper, operating primarily in the forestry and paper industry.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Stora Enso OYJ reported a slight increase in sales by 1% to EUR 2,283 million, attributed to strategic acquisitions and ramp-ups, despite a challenging market environment. However, the company’s adjusted EBIT saw a significant decline of 28% due to the ongoing ramp-up of the new consumer board line at the Oulu site, which negatively impacted results.

Key financial metrics revealed that while the operating result improved significantly to EUR 231 million, earnings per share also rose to EUR 0.25. The company’s cash flow from operations was EUR 223 million, though it was affected by lower profitability. The divestment of Swedish forest assets was a notable strategic move, enhancing financial flexibility and reducing net debt.

Stora Enso continues to focus on improving profitability and cash flow through operational efficiency and cost competitiveness. The company is also advancing its strategic review of remaining Swedish forest assets, considering a potential public listing. Despite the subdued market conditions, Stora Enso remains committed to its renewable packaging business and aims to reach full capacity at the Oulu site by 2027.

Looking ahead, Stora Enso anticipates continued market challenges with low consumer confidence and geopolitical uncertainties. The company plans to maintain its focus on profitability and strategic asset management, aiming for a more resilient and competitive future.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue