Stoneridge Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Strategic Updates

Stoneridge ( (SRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stoneridge presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of electronic systems and technologies for the transportation sector, focusing on vehicle intelligence, safety, and security.

In the third quarter of 2025, Stoneridge reported sales of $210.3 million and a gross profit of $42.8 million, with an adjusted operating income of $2.4 million. Despite facing challenges in the North American commercial vehicle market, the company announced significant program awards, including a new MirrorEye OEM program and advancements in leak detection and park lock actuator technologies.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an operating loss of $3.3 million and a net loss of $9.4 million, though adjusted figures showed a more favorable adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million. The company also updated its full-year guidance to reflect reduced revenue expectations due to lower production volumes in key markets.

Looking ahead, Stoneridge remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its MirrorEye technology and other strategic initiatives. The company continues to build a strong backlog for future growth, with new program awards expected to generate significant lifetime revenue. Management is focused on aligning its capital structure and strategic priorities to optimize shareholder value.

Stoneridge’s management remains committed to navigating macroeconomic challenges and capitalizing on its advanced technology offerings to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue