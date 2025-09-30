Stonehorse Energy Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Stonehorse Energy Ltd ( (AU:SHE) ).

Stonehorse Energy Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which has been approved by the board as of September 30, 2025. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, detailing the extent of compliance and any deviations along with reasons and alternative practices adopted. This announcement is significant as it provides transparency and accountability to stakeholders, ensuring that Stonehorse Energy meets the ASX’s governance standards, which can impact investor confidence and the company’s market positioning.

More about Stonehorse Energy Ltd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.11M

