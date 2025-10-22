Stonehorse Energy Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Stonehorse Energy Ltd ( (AU:SHE) ).

Stonehorse Energy Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 27, 2025, in Perth, Australia. The meeting is crucial for shareholders as it involves voting on significant matters affecting their shareholding. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with detailed instructions provided for proxy voting to ensure their voices are heard.

More about Stonehorse Energy Ltd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.48M

