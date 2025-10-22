Stonehorse Energy Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting with Digital Notice

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Stonehorse Energy Ltd ( (AU:SHE) ) is now available.

Stonehorse Energy Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth, WA. In line with recent changes to the Corporations Act 2001, the company will provide the notice of the meeting electronically, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy votes and questions in advance. This move towards digital communication reflects a broader industry trend and aims to enhance shareholder engagement and streamline operations.

More about Stonehorse Energy Ltd

Stonehorse Energy Ltd is an energy company listed on the ASX under the ticker SHE. The company is involved in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of energy resources.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.48M

