Stonehorse Energy Embraces Digital Communication for Upcoming AGM

Stonehorse Energy Ltd ( (AU:SHE) ) has provided an update.

Stonehorse Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth. In line with recent legislative changes, the company will provide meeting notices electronically, urging shareholders to submit proxy votes online and engage in the meeting through digital platforms. This move reflects a broader industry trend towards digital transformation and aims to enhance shareholder participation and streamline communication.

More about Stonehorse Energy Ltd

Stonehorse Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker SHE and is involved in developing energy assets to meet market demands.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.48M

