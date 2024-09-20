StoneCo Welcomes Tech Veteran to Board

Stoneco (STNE) has released an update.

StoneCo Ltd. has appointed Antonio Silveira, a seasoned technology executive with over 15 years of experience, as a new Board Member to push the company’s growth and innovation. Silveira, the current CTO of Attentive and former CTO of Nextdoor, brings a wealth of experience in tech modernization and market leadership. This strategic move aims to further position StoneCo as a leader in financial technology solutions.

