STMicroelectronics Unveils AGM Agenda and Dividends

STMicroelectronics N.V. has announced its agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, which includes key resolutions such as the adoption of annual accounts, distribution of dividends, and reappointments of board members. Shareholders can look forward to a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, distributed in quarterly installments throughout 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. All detailed AGM materials are available on the company’s website and have been since March 21, 2024.

