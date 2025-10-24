STMicroelectronics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Stmicroelectronics N.V. ( (STM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stmicroelectronics N.V. presented to its investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a leading global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures a wide range of semiconductor products, serving various electronics applications across industries such as automotive, industrial, and personal electronics. The company is known for its integrated device manufacturing capabilities and commitment to innovation and sustainability.

In its third quarter of 2025, STMicroelectronics reported net revenues of $3.19 billion, slightly surpassing the mid-point of its business outlook. The company achieved a gross margin of 33.2% and an operating income of $180 million, despite facing challenges such as impairment and restructuring charges. Net income for the quarter was $237 million, reflecting a decrease compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a year-over-year decline in net revenues by 2.0%, with notable performance in the Personal Electronics segment, while Automotive and Industrial segments met expectations. The company also reported a decrease in operating margin to 5.6% from 11.7% in the previous year. Despite these challenges, STMicroelectronics maintained a strong book-to-bill ratio, indicating continued demand in the Automotive and Industrial sectors.

Looking ahead, STMicroelectronics anticipates a sequential increase in net revenues to $3.28 billion for the fourth quarter, with an expected gross margin of 35.0%. The company remains focused on optimizing investments, reducing its Net Capex plan, and executing strategic priorities to drive innovation and reshape its manufacturing footprint.

STMicroelectronics’ management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, projecting full-year 2025 revenues of approximately $11.75 billion, reflecting a 22.4% growth in the second half compared to the first half. The company continues to prioritize innovation, cost optimization, and free cash flow generation to navigate the evolving market landscape.

