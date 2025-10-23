Stifel Financial Reports Record Q3 2025 Revenues

Stifel Financial ( (SF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stifel Financial presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services holding company based in St. Louis, Missouri, operates through its subsidiaries to provide banking, securities, and financial services, including brokerage, investment banking, and advisory services to a diverse clientele.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Stifel Financial Corp. announced record net revenues of $1.4 billion, marking a significant increase from $1.2 billion in the same period last year. The company also reported a net income available to common shareholders of $202.1 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, showcasing a robust financial performance.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 33% increase in investment banking revenues and a 36% rise in capital raising revenues compared to the previous year. Stifel also achieved record asset management revenues, up 13%, and reported record client assets totaling $544 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year. The company recruited 33 financial advisors during the quarter, further strengthening its advisory capabilities.

The Global Wealth Management division reported record net revenues of $907.4 million, driven by increased transactional and asset management revenues. Meanwhile, the Institutional Group saw net revenues rise to $500.4 million, with significant gains in investment banking and fixed income transactional revenues.

Looking ahead, Stifel Financial’s management remains optimistic about future opportunities, citing record investment banking pipelines and growing client assets as key drivers for continued success. The company is well-positioned to leverage its integrated wealth and banking platform to sustain its growth trajectory.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue