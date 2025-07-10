SThree plc Announces Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SThree plc ( (GB:STEM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SThree plc has announced a change in the voting rights held by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, which has decreased from 5.05% to 4.78% as of July 8, 2025. This change in holdings may impact SThree’s shareholder dynamics and influence future corporate decisions, reflecting a shift in stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STEM) stock is a Hold with a £300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SThree plc stock, see the GB:STEM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:STEM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STEM is a Outperform.

SThree plc’s overall stock score is supported by its strong valuation metrics, indicating potential undervaluation and income opportunities. However, the mixed financial performance and technical signals warrant caution. The absence of earnings call data minimizes insights into future guidance and sentiment.

More about SThree plc

SThree plc is a UK-based company operating in the recruitment industry, specializing in providing staffing solutions and recruitment services across various sectors. The company focuses on delivering skilled professionals to industries such as technology, engineering, and life sciences.

Average Trading Volume: 450,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £298M

