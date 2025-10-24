Stewart Information Services Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Stewart Information Services ( (STC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Stewart Information Services presented to its investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company that provides title insurance, closing and settlement services, and other specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries. The company aims to be the premier title services provider through its comprehensive service and deep expertise.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Stewart Information Services announced a significant increase in both revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The company reported total revenues of $796.9 million and a net income of $44.3 million, reflecting a strong performance despite a subdued housing market.

Key financial highlights include a 19% increase in total revenues and a 47% rise in net income attributable to Stewart. The title segment saw a 19% growth in operating revenues, driven by both direct and agency title operations. The real estate solutions segment also experienced a 21% increase in revenues, primarily due to growth in credit information and valuation services.

The company demonstrated improved efficiency, with consolidated employee costs as a percentage of total operating revenues decreasing to 27.2% from 29.8% in the previous year. Stewart’s strategic focus on growth and operational management has contributed to its solid financial results.

Looking ahead, Stewart Information Services remains committed to growth across all business lines, with a focus on operational excellence to navigate the challenges of the current housing environment. The company’s management expresses confidence in its ability to continue delivering strong results.

