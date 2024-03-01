Stewart Information Announces First-Quarter Cash Dividend

An update from Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) is now available.

Stewart Information Services Corporation has declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.475 per share for 2024. This dividend is scheduled to be paid on March 28 to shareholders who are on record as of March 15. The announcement was made through a press release which, although provided for reference, is not considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act.

