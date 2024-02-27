Sterling Metals Advances Copper Road Project

Sterling Metals Corp. (TSE:SAG) has released an update.

Sterling Metals Corp. has announced the resumption of trading of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, following the acquisition of the Copper Road Project in Ontario. The company plans to propel its Phase 1 exploration, leveraging historical mining and exploration data, and implementing modern techniques like high-resolution airborne surveys to map the geology and refine drilling targets. This strategic expansion underscores Sterling’s commitment to uncovering the potential of the copper-rich, 25,000-hectare project with a legacy of mineralization.

