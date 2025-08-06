Sterling Holiday Resorts Achieves Record Q1 Performance, Eyes Growth in FY26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Thomas Cook (India) Limited ( (IN:THOMASCOOK) ).

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd., a subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, reported a record-breaking first quarter for FY26, with an 8% increase in revenue and a 25% rise in EBITDA. The company remains debt-free and has expanded its resort network to 54 destinations, enhancing its market presence in India. Sterling’s commitment to guest satisfaction and sustainability is evident through numerous awards and initiatives, positioning the company for accelerated growth in the coming fiscal year.

More about Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Thomas Cook (India) Limited operates in the travel and hospitality industry, primarily offering travel services and holiday resorts. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd., focuses on upscale experiential hospitality across India, with a network of resorts in various destinations.

Average Trading Volume: 108,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 75.45B INR

