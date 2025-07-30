Sterling Group Holdings Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1825) ) has shared an update.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited has announced the details of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for September 29, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key resolutions include the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and authorization for the board to manage share allotments. These decisions are crucial for maintaining corporate governance and ensuring strategic growth, impacting stakeholders by potentially influencing the company’s market positioning and operational strategies.

More about Sterling Group Holdings Limited

Sterling Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates within the financial sector, focusing on providing financial services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 308,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$39.4M

For an in-depth examination of 1825 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue