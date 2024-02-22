Sterling Construction Welcomes New Board Member and Director

Sterling Construction (STRL) has released an update.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors with the addition of William T. “Bill” Bosway, who will also serve on the Audit and Corporate Governance & Nominating Committees. Deemed independent under NASDAQ’s standards, Bosway brings added expertise to the Board, which now consists of eight directors, seven of whom are independent. His compensation aligns with the company’s established program for non-employee directors, featuring both cash and equity-based incentives, including a pro-rated award of restricted stock valued at $22,500.

