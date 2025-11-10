StepChange Holdings Secures $11 Million Westpac Facilities for Strategic Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from StepChange Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:STH) ).

StepChange Holdings Limited has secured $11 million in new debt facilities from Westpac Banking Corporation, enhancing its balance sheet flexibility to support growth and strategic initiatives. This financial boost will enable StepChange to accelerate national and international expansion, meet increased demand from Tier 1 clients in the energy, mining, and government sectors, and pursue strategic acquisitions, demonstrating the company’s creditworthiness and disciplined capital management.

More about StepChange Holdings Ltd.

StepChange Holdings Limited is a leading provider of consulting services focused on streamlining core business processes through Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformation services and solutions. The company specializes in modernizing and upgrading ERP systems to align with business objectives and improve efficiencies, primarily using ERP software modules developed by SAP.

Average Trading Volume: 73,837

