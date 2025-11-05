StepChange Holdings Expands into US Market with Strategic Project Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

StepChange Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:STH) ) has issued an announcement.

StepChange Holdings Limited announced its initial project engagement to provide change management services to Woodside in the US, marking a strategic milestone in its international expansion strategy. This engagement, under the Global IT Project Digital Services Frame Agreement, is part of StepChange’s efforts to establish an operations hub in Houston, signifying its entry into a new market and enhancing its industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:STH) stock is a Buy with a A$0.23 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on StepChange Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:STH Stock Forecast page.

More about StepChange Holdings Ltd.

StepChange Holdings Limited, established in 2014 with origins dating back to 2003, is a leading consulting service provider focused on streamlining core business processes through Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformation and implementation services. The company primarily utilizes ERP software modules from SAP to modernize or upgrade client systems, aligning them with business objectives and improving efficiencies.

Average Trading Volume: 87,496

