Stepan Company Appoints New CFO Ruben Velasquez

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Stepan Company ( (SCL) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 14, 2025, Stepan Company announced the appointment of Ruben Velasquez as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2025. Velasquez, who brings over two decades of global finance leadership experience, previously held senior finance roles at 3M Company and Ecopetrol. His appointment is expected to bolster Stepan’s financial leadership, as he succeeds Samuel Hinrichsen, who will continue as Vice President of Finance.

Spark’s Take on SCL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SCL is a Neutral.

Stepan Company’s overall stock score reflects stable financial performance and positive technical indicators. While profitability could be improved, the company’s robust cash generation and dividend yield provide some support. Recent earnings call highlights strong growth in key segments, balancing out challenges in the Polymers segment and negative free cash flow.

To see Spark’s full report on SCL stock, click here.

More about Stepan Company

Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in various industries. It is a leading producer of surfactants, essential in consumer and industrial cleaning products, and a supplier of polyurethane polyols for the thermal insulation market and CASE industries. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, Stepan operates production facilities across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Its stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol SCL.

Average Trading Volume: 126,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.33B

Learn more about SCL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue