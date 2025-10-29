Stepan Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Income Drop

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Stepan Company ( (SCL) ).

On October 29, 2025, Stepan Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.395 per share, payable on December 15, 2025. The company’s third-quarter results showed a 54% decrease in net income to $10.8 million, despite a 6% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $56.2 million. The decline was attributed to higher tax rates and interest expenses, alongside increased costs from the start-up of a new site in Pasadena, Texas. However, global sales volume rose by 1%, and free cash flow improved to $40.2 million, driven by reduced working capital. The company experienced growth in several strategic markets, including polymers and specialty products, despite challenges in the consumer products segment.

Spark’s Take on SCL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SCL is a Neutral.

Stepan Company’s overall stock score is driven by a stable financial position and reasonable valuation, with a strong dividend yield. The earnings call highlights growth potential in key segments, although operational inefficiencies and cash flow challenges remain concerns. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which slightly dampens the overall score.

More about Stepan Company

Stepan Company operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of surfactants, polymers, and specialty products. The company serves various markets, including agricultural, industrial cleaning, oilfield, and consumer products.

Average Trading Volume: 163,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1B

