StemRIM Secures US Patent for Psoriasis Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from StemRIM Inc. ( (JP:4599) ) is now available.

StemRIM Inc. has announced the upcoming registration of a medical use patent in the United States for its regeneration-inducing medicine candidate, Redasemtide, as a therapeutic agent for psoriasis. This development is expected to expand Redasemtide’s indications and represents a strategic move to enter the growing US psoriasis drug market, valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2024, although it is not anticipated to significantly impact the company’s financial performance for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2026.

More about StemRIM Inc.

StemRIM Inc. is a biotech venture originating from Osaka University, focusing on ‘Regeneration-Inducing Medicine’ aimed at achieving regenerative therapy effects through drug administration without using living cells or tissues. The company is developing advanced regenerative medicine products designed to mobilize mesenchymal stem cells to promote tissue repair and regeneration.

Average Trading Volume: 109,667

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen18.58B

See more data about 4599 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue