Stellar V Capital Corp. Mourns Loss of Board Member

Stellar V Capital Corp. Class A ( (SVCC) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 2, 2025, Mr. Harry Brausnstein, a member of the board of directors at Stellar V Capital Corp., passed away. The company learned of his death on November 6, 2025. Mr. Brausnstein had been serving as the chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and a member of both the Audit and Compensation Committees since January 29, 2025. The board plans to review its committee composition and membership to take appropriate actions in line with its governance documents.

More about Stellar V Capital Corp. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 5,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $179.8M

