Stellar Resources Unveils Promising High-Grade Mineral Findings at East Renison

Stellar Resources Limited announced significant findings from its East Renison Project, with high-grade results in silver, antimony, tin, gold, and base metals from recent surface grab sampling. The results underscore the project’s potential as a major polymetallic mineralized system, strategically located near the renowned Renison Tin Mine. The company plans further exploration activities, including drilling at Carbine Hill, supported by Tasmania’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative. These developments position East Renison as a promising hub for tin and critical minerals, complementing Stellar’s Heemskirk Tin Project and supporting its goal to become a top 10 global tin producer.

More about Stellar Resources Limited

Stellar Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of tin and other critical minerals. The company is actively engaged in projects such as the East Renison Project and the Heemskirk Tin Project, aiming to become a leading global tin producer.

