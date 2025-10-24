Stellar Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stellar Bancorp reported its third quarter 2025 financial results, showing a slight decrease in net income to $25.7 million from $26.4 million in the previous quarter. The company highlighted improved net interest income and margin, growth in deposits, and a strengthened balance sheet. Stellar has been repositioning its loan portfolio to reduce exposure to non-relationship real estate commitments and increase the mix of commercial and industrial (C&I) and real estate loans. The bank’s credit quality remains strong, and it is well-positioned to capitalize on merger-related disruptions in its Texas markets. The company’s total assets increased to $10.63 billion, supported by core deposit growth, while total loans decreased to $7.17 billion. Stellar also completed the redemption of $30 million of subordinated debt, further solidifying its capital position.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STEL is a Outperform.

Stellar Bancorp’s overall score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, such as increased net income and effective expense management. However, technical indicators suggest potential bearish momentum, and challenges in revenue growth and cash flow need addressing.

More about Stellar Bancorp

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Its principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, offers a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across Houston, Dallas, Beaumont, and surrounding communities in Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 258,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.54B

