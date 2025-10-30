Stellantis Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth and Announces Major U.S. Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Stellantis ( (IT:STLAM) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Stellantis N.V. reported a 13% increase in Q3 2025 net revenues to €37.2 billion, driven by growth in North America, Enlarged Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, despite a slight decline in South America. The company achieved a 13% rise in consolidated shipments, with North America contributing significantly due to improved inventory dynamics. Stellantis launched six out of ten planned new vehicles for 2025, enhancing its market share in various regions. Additionally, Stellantis announced a $13 billion investment program on October 14, 2025, to expand its U.S. operations, marking its largest U.S. investment to date, which includes launching new vehicles and creating over 5,000 jobs.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:STLAM) stock is a Hold with a EUR9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stellantis stock, see the IT:STLAM Stock Forecast page.

More about Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production and sale of vehicles. The company offers a wide range of products including cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles under various brands such as Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, and Citroën. Stellantis has a significant market presence in North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, with strategic investments aimed at expanding its footprint and enhancing its product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 26,055,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €36.37B

For an in-depth examination of STLAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue