Stellantis Reports Significant Losses in First Half of 2025

Stellantis ( (IT:STLAM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Stellantis N.V. reported its financial results for the first half of 2025, showing a net loss of €2,256 million compared to a net profit of €5,647 million in the same period of 2024. The company’s operating income also declined significantly, reflecting challenges in its industrial activities and financial services sectors, impacting its overall market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:STLAM) stock is a Hold with a EUR11.50 price target.

More about Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, primarily engaged in the production of vehicles and automotive parts. The company operates in the industrial and financial services sectors, focusing on delivering innovative transportation solutions across global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 23,793,381

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €31B



