Stellantis N.V. Progresses on 2024 Share Buyback

Stellantis N.V. has actively pursued its 2024 Share Buyback Program by purchasing 12,813,646 common shares for €322.6 million since February 28, 2024. As of March 21, the company holds 3.84% of its total issued share capital in treasury. These buybacks are part of a strategy to execute transactions in the open market, with details available on the Stellantis corporate website.

