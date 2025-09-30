Stellantis Appoints Joao Laranjo as New CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stellantis ( (IT:STLAM) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, Stellantis announced the appointment of Joao Laranjo as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Doug Ostermann. Laranjo, who has extensive experience in finance and the automotive sector, rejoined Stellantis earlier this year and is expected to contribute to the company’s financial strategy and growth. The company confirmed that its financial guidance for 2025 remains unchanged and that the Q3 2025 Shipments and Revenues announcement will proceed as planned on October 30, 2025.

Stellantis N.V. is a leading global automaker known for its diverse portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move, and Leasys. The company is dedicated to providing customers with the freedom to choose their mode of transportation while embracing the latest technologies to create value for stakeholders.

