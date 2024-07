STEF SA (FR:STF) has released an update.

STEF SA has signed a protocol to acquire TDL Group’s transport and logistics activities in Belgium, which are focused on fresh and frozen food products, pending approval from the Belgian Competition Authority. This move will enhance STEF’s service offerings in the Belgian agri-food supply chain and capitalize on TDL’s 400 employees and 3 sites.

