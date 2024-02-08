Steelcase Inc Announces New Credit Agreement Terms

Steelcase Inc (SCS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a termination of a material definitive agreement.

On February 7, 2024, Steelcase’s existing credit agreement, previously modified in 2021 and 2023, will be further amended and superseded by a new Credit Agreement involving key financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and HSBC. This change is significant for stakeholders as it reflects the company’s evolving financial arrangements. Details of the prior amendments were documented in regulatory filings across various dates.

For further insights into SCS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.