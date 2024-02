Steel Partners Holdings (SPLP) has released an update.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.375 per unit for holders of its 6% Series A Preferred Units, with payments due on March 15, 2024, for those on record by March 1, 2024. Future distributions will be at the Board’s discretion and will depend on the company’s financial performance and capital needs.

