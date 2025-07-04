Stearman Resources Amends NeoCore Uranium Acquisition Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Stearman Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:STMN) ).

Stearman Resources Inc. has amended its agreement to acquire NeoCore Uranium Ltd., extending the closing date to July 11, 2025. This acquisition involves NeoCore’s 100% interest in a uranium property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The deal’s completion is contingent upon customary due diligence, regulatory approval, and a $100,000 financing. This strategic move positions Stearman to expand its portfolio in the uranium sector, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Stearman Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focusing on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The company holds options on the Miniac Property in Quebec, which is prospective for gold, zinc, copper, and silver, and the Brassie Creek Property in British Columbia, which is prospective for copper, gold, and silver.

