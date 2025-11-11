Stealth Global Holdings Director’s Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SGI) ) just unveiled an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Mr. Simon Poidevin. Mr. Poidevin, through Brydem Pty Ltd ATF Simon Poidevin Family Trust, acquired 1,456 fully paid ordinary shares under the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, increasing his total holdings to 104,131 shares. This change reflects the company’s ongoing shareholder engagement strategy and may impact its market perception by demonstrating director confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SGI Stock Forecast page.

More about Stealth Global Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 110,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$90.39M

Learn more about SGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

