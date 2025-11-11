Stealth Global Holdings Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SGI) ) is now available.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Giovanni Groppoli. Mr. Groppoli, as a trustee and beneficiary of certain trusts, has increased his indirect shareholding in the company by acquiring 20,804 fully paid ordinary shares through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, bringing his total to 1,487,923 shares. This change reflects the director’s continued confidence in the company’s prospects and could potentially impact stakeholder perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Stealth Global Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 110,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$90.39M



