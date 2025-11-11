Stealth Global Holdings Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SGI) ).

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Christopher Wharton, who acquired 19,655 fully paid ordinary shares through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This change increases his indirect holding to 2,766,338 shares, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s growth and financial strategies. The acquisition underlines the director’s commitment to the company’s future, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SGI Stock Forecast page.

More about Stealth Global Holdings Ltd.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd is a company that operates in various sectors, focusing on providing comprehensive solutions and services. The company is involved in diverse industries, offering a range of products and services tailored to meet market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 110,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$90.39M

