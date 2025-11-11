Stealth Global Holdings Announces Director’s Interest Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SGI) ) has shared an announcement.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Michael Alan Arnold. The changes include the acquisition of additional fully paid ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan and the issuance of securities. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and could have implications for shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SGI Stock Forecast page.

More about Stealth Global Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 110,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$90.39M

