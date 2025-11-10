Stealth Global Holdings Acquires Hardware & Building Traders to Expand Market Leadership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SGI) ) has provided an announcement.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd has announced the acquisition of Hardware & Building Traders Pty Ltd (HBT), Australia’s largest privately owned national buying group for the hardware and industrial sector, for $22 million. This acquisition is expected to transform Stealth into a market-leading alternative in hardware and industrial distribution, significantly expanding its scale and market presence. The transaction will add approximately 1,165 independent retailers and stores to Stealth’s network, enhancing its buying power and sales capabilities. The acquisition is anticipated to deliver substantial financial benefits, including increased sales and profit synergies, and positions Stealth to accelerate growth and improve margins, thus creating long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGI) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SGI Stock Forecast page.

More about Stealth Global Holdings Ltd.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd is a diversified multi-channel distribution company that operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and retailer. It supplies products and solutions to businesses, trade professionals, and retail consumers across Australia. The company operates through various brands including Heatleys Safety, Industrial & Automotive, Force Technology International, United Supply Company, Trade Member Direct, and The Tool Hire Company.

Average Trading Volume: 110,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$90.39M

Learn more about SGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

