Steadfast Group Updates Securities Trading Policy

Steadfast Group Limited ( (AU:SDF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Steadfast Group Limited has announced a revision to its Securities Trading Policy, which has been lodged with the ASX. This update, approved by the Steadfast Disclosure Committee, signifies the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its operational governance and stakeholder trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SDF) stock is a Buy with a A$6.98 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Steadfast Group Limited stock, see the AU:SDF Stock Forecast page.

More about Steadfast Group Limited

Steadfast Group Limited operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of insurance brokerage services and risk management solutions. The company focuses on delivering tailored insurance products to a diverse market, enhancing its position as a leading player in the insurance sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,196,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.54B

