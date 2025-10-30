Steadfast Group Requests Trading Halt Amid Workplace Investigation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Steadfast Group Limited ( (AU:SDF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Steadfast Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement. This halt is due to an investigation into a workplace complaint against a senior executive. The trading halt will remain in effect until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 3, 2025.

