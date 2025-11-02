Steadfast Group Announces Director Departure and Shareholding Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Steadfast Group Limited ( (AU:SDF) ) has issued an announcement.

Steadfast Group Limited announced the cessation of Francis Michael O’Halloran AM as a director, effective 31 October 2024. This change in leadership is documented through the submission of Appendix 3Z to the ASX, detailing O’Halloran’s interests in the company’s securities. The announcement may impact the company’s governance structure and stakeholder relations, given O’Halloran’s significant shareholding and role within the organization.

Steadfast Group Limited operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of insurance broking services and risk management solutions. The company focuses on delivering tailored insurance products and services to its clients, leveraging a network of brokers and agencies to enhance market reach and customer engagement.

