State Street Ups Stake in Qube Holdings

Qube Holdings Ltd. (AU:QUB) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have increased their voting power in Qube Holdings Ltd. from 5.00% to 6.01%, as indicated in the latest substantial holding notice. The change, reported to have occurred on April 24, 2024, reflects an acquisition of additional shares, raising their total number of votes to 106,138,210. This notable shift in shareholding could be of significant interest to current and potential investors tracking movements in Qube Holdings’ ownership structure.

